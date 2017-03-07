Italy approves emergency decree to delay Veneto Banca bond payment
ROME, June 16 The Italian government on Friday approved an emergency decree to allow troubled lender Veneto Banca to avoid a bond repayment which was due on June 21.
LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy has started marketing a May 2028 eurozone inflation-linked euro transaction at 13bp area over BTPei 3.10% September 2026 BTPei, according to lead.
Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, MPS Capital Services, Societe Generale and UBS were mandated for the deal on Monday.
The 144A/Reg S notes will be priced today. The bond is linked to the eurozone HICP ex-tobacco.
The issuer is rated Baa2 negative/BBB- stable/BBB+ negative/BBBH stable. (Reporting by Matt Painvin, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to nominate former Senate aide Hester Peirce to an open seat on the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.