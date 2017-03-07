LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy has started marketing a May 2028 eurozone inflation-linked euro transaction at 13bp area over BTPei 3.10% September 2026 BTPei, according to lead.

Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, MPS Capital Services, Societe Generale and UBS were mandated for the deal on Monday.

The 144A/Reg S notes will be priced today. The bond is linked to the eurozone HICP ex-tobacco.

The issuer is rated Baa2 negative/BBB- stable/BBB+ negative/BBBH stable. (Reporting by Matt Painvin, Editing by Helene Durand)