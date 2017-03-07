LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Order books for the Republic of Italy's May 2028 eurozone inflation-linked bond are above €4bn, according to a lead.

The spread guidance is unchanged at 13bp area over BTPei 3.10% September 2026 BTPei, in line with initial price thoughts set earlier on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, MPS Capital Services, Societe Generale and UBS were mandated for the deal on Monday.

The 144A/Reg S notes will be priced today. The bond is linked to the eurozone HICP ex-tobacco inflation index.

Italy is rated Baa2 negative/BBB- stable/BBB+ negative/BBBH stable. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers)