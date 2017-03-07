(Correct order book size in headline)
By Matt Painvin
LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Order books for the Republic of
Italy's May 2028 eurozone inflation-linked bond are approaching
€6bn, according to a lead.
The spread guidance has been revised to 11-12bp over BTPei
3.10% September 2026 BTPei, the tight end of the 13bp area
initial price thoughts set earlier on Tuesday. The trade will
price within that range.
Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, MPS Capital Services, Societe
Generale and UBS were mandated for the deal on Monday. The €6bn
book included €725m of joint-lead manager interest and €400m pf
co-lead orders.
Books will close at 1pm GMT. The 144A/Reg S notes will be
priced today. The bond is linked to the eurozone HICP ex-tobacco
inflation index.
Italy is rated Baa2 negative/BBB- stable/BBB+ negative/BBBH
stable.
(Reporting by Matt Painvin, Editing by Helene Durand)