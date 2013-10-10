(Adds comments, details)
By Valentina Za
MILAN Oct 10 Italy's one-year cost of borrowing
fell below one percent for the first time in four months at an
auction on Thursday as worries about political instability
receded after the government won a confidence vote last week.
Hopes for a resolution of the budget stalemate that has kept
parts of the U.S. government shuttered for more than a week and
raised market nerves also helped cut the yield demanded by
investors sharply from a month ago.
The 8.5 billion euro sale confirmed healthy appetite for
Italian paper a day after a syndicated offer of a new seven-year
bond drew nearly 11 billion euros ($14.87 billion) in orders.
Bids totalled 1.7 times the amount sold on Thursday, up from
1.4 times a month ago. The yield fell to 0.999 percent, its
lowest since June, from 1.34 percent at a mid-September auction.
Italian bonds have staged a relief rally after centre-right
leader Silvio Berlusconi failed to topple the coalition
government of Enrico Letta at the end of last month.
"At the end of September political risks were taking their
toll. Today's strong demand bodes well for the three-year sale
tomorrow," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
Taking advantage of benign market conditions to advance in
its ambitious funding schedule, the Treasury will sell up to 6
billion euros of bonds on Friday. That would bring Italy's total
debt issuance this week to 19.5 billion euros, after which it
will have covered 84 percent of its borrowing goal for 2013.
On Friday, the Treasury will sell conventional bonds
maturing in 2016 and 2028, and floating-rate notes due in 2018.
It placed 5 billion euros of the new seven-year on Wednesday.
"The seven-year deal shows there is demand also for longer
maturities and the amounts of the longer-dated bond offered on
Friday are limited," Giansanti said.
In the more cooperative political climate, Italy's
government approved measures on Wednesday aimed at keeping the
2013 budget deficit below a European Union limit of 3 percent of
national output.
Higher-risk assets, including Italian government bonds, were
supported on Thursday by a possible compromise in the United
States that would buy time for talks to raise the government's
borrowing limit before an Oct. 17 deadline. If the debt ceiling
is not raised, the country could default on some obligations.
"Volatility (for Italian bonds) has reduced and the market
tone remains relatively supportive," Citi analysts said in a
note. "From a broader perspective, the key macro risk for
peripheral markets in the near-term remains political turbulence
emanating from the U.S."
($1 = 0.7398 euros)
(Additional reporting by Irene Chiappisi; Editing by Catherine
Evans)