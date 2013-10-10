(Adds comments, details)

By Valentina Za

MILAN Oct 10 Italy's one-year cost of borrowing fell below one percent for the first time in four months at an auction on Thursday as worries about political instability receded after the government won a confidence vote last week.

Hopes for a resolution of the budget stalemate that has kept parts of the U.S. government shuttered for more than a week and raised market nerves also helped cut the yield demanded by investors sharply from a month ago.

The 8.5 billion euro sale confirmed healthy appetite for Italian paper a day after a syndicated offer of a new seven-year bond drew nearly 11 billion euros ($14.87 billion) in orders.

Bids totalled 1.7 times the amount sold on Thursday, up from 1.4 times a month ago. The yield fell to 0.999 percent, its lowest since June, from 1.34 percent at a mid-September auction.

Italian bonds have staged a relief rally after centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi failed to topple the coalition government of Enrico Letta at the end of last month.

"At the end of September political risks were taking their toll. Today's strong demand bodes well for the three-year sale tomorrow," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

Taking advantage of benign market conditions to advance in its ambitious funding schedule, the Treasury will sell up to 6 billion euros of bonds on Friday. That would bring Italy's total debt issuance this week to 19.5 billion euros, after which it will have covered 84 percent of its borrowing goal for 2013.

On Friday, the Treasury will sell conventional bonds maturing in 2016 and 2028, and floating-rate notes due in 2018. It placed 5 billion euros of the new seven-year on Wednesday.

"The seven-year deal shows there is demand also for longer maturities and the amounts of the longer-dated bond offered on Friday are limited," Giansanti said.

In the more cooperative political climate, Italy's government approved measures on Wednesday aimed at keeping the 2013 budget deficit below a European Union limit of 3 percent of national output.

Higher-risk assets, including Italian government bonds, were supported on Thursday by a possible compromise in the United States that would buy time for talks to raise the government's borrowing limit before an Oct. 17 deadline. If the debt ceiling is not raised, the country could default on some obligations.

"Volatility (for Italian bonds) has reduced and the market tone remains relatively supportive," Citi analysts said in a note. "From a broader perspective, the key macro risk for peripheral markets in the near-term remains political turbulence emanating from the U.S." ($1 = 0.7398 euros) (Additional reporting by Irene Chiappisi; Editing by Catherine Evans)