(Adds background, comment from bankers)
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy is set to be the
first eurozone nation to test market appetite this year for
long-term debt, announcing plans on Monday for a March 2047
syndicated euro benchmark.
"Over the last few days, we have seen that some SSA duration
deals have gone extremely well," said one SSA syndicate banker
not involved in the deal.
While rates are at record lows, an uncertain backdrop at the
start of the year meant investors were wary of buying long-dated
bonds through January. However, that sentiment has changed more
recently.
"Italy is the first one to come out with a long bond in a
market that has just turned in favour of duration, so the timing
is impeccable. I expect it to be a blowout trade," he said.
Two government-guaranteed issuers had success with long
tenors last week. The eurozone bailout fund, European Financial
Stability Facility, printed a 1.25bn reopening of its Feb 2045
bonds as part of a dual-tranche tap, and German development bank
KfW priced a 1bn Jul 2036 note.
With the European Central Bank's quantitative easing
programme pushing spreads and yields to record lows, many
eurozone countries in 2015 looked to issue long-dated bonds to
term out their debt.
This process was particularly important for peripheral
eurozone nations, which had taken on a lot of short-term debt
through a series of debt crises.
However, an uncertain macroeconomic environment at the start
of 2016 prevented sovereigns from continuing this process, and
most opted for 10-year maturities.
"I think overall conditions have improved recently,
especially after Draghi's last announcement," said a lead
arranger on the Italy bond. "Also with rates going downward,
investors are looking to lock in duration."
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan and MPS
Capital Services are joint leads for the trade, a Reg S/144A
transaction that is expected to be launched and priced in the
near future, subject to market conditions.
Italy is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BBB- by Standard & Poor's,
BBB+ by Fitch and A (low) by DBRS, all with stable outlooks.
(Reporting by Michael Turner, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)