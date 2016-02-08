(This comment was originally published in International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Feb 8 (IFR) - At the end of January, Italian sovereign bonds tanked after the European Central Bank began making disgruntled noises about the worryingly high levels of bad loans permeating the country's bloated banking system.

Barely two weeks later, Italy had investors eating out of its hand when it priced a 9bn blowout 30-year bond - its largest bond transaction ever - that was described by one banker as "the largest duration event in European bond markets' history".

So how did the country go from zero to hero in under a fortnight?

The answer lies in one sentence uttered on January 21 - in his oddly avuncular monotone - by ECB President Mario Draghi.

Noting that downside risks have increased again at the start of 2016, he said: "It will therefore be necessary to review and possibly reconsider our monetary policy stance at our next meeting in early March."

This was enough to turn market sentiment, and now expectations are that the ECB will "kitchen sink" the market in March.

Italian sovereign bonds not only wiped off their losses but continued to surge right up until the issuance of the record-breaking deal.

In the short term, this is good news for the market. But the question yet again is whether the eurozone's problems are being solved or merely postponed for an even larger day of reckoning to come.

You pays your money (or buys your bond) and takes your choice. What is clear, though, is Italy's funding officials and their bankers did a solid job of spotting a welcoming window and pushing a bond of unprecedented (for Italy) size and duration through it.

The Draghi put in general, and this trade in particular, have bought Italy some time to sort out its banking system. It seems unlikely that those investors desperate for duration and a (relatively) juicy yield - insurance companies, in particular - were even asking themselves whether that time will be put to good use. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Matthew Davies)