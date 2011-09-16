MILAN, Sept 16 Euro zone central banks acting on behalf of the European Central Bank were seen buying Italian bonds on Friday afternoon, two traders said.

"In early afternoon they have bought Italian bonds," one of the traders said in Milan. A second trader in Amsterdam confirmed the news. They did not provide details.

At 1420 GMT the yield spread between 10-year Italian and German government bonds was at 351 basis points from 367 basis points on Wednesday.

The Bank of Italy was not immediately available for comment.

