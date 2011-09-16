UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
MILAN, Sept 16 Euro zone central banks acting on behalf of the European Central Bank were seen buying Italian bonds on Friday afternoon, two traders said.
"In early afternoon they have bought Italian bonds," one of the traders said in Milan. A second trader in Amsterdam confirmed the news. They did not provide details.
At 1420 GMT the yield spread between 10-year Italian and German government bonds was at 351 basis points from 367 basis points on Wednesday.
The Bank of Italy was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.