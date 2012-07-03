MILAN, July 3 A growing number of Italian blue-chip companies are seizing a window of opportunity to tap rallying credit markets after a boost provided by the European Union summit last week.

On Tuesday Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo and domestic insurer Generali were the first Italian companies out of the blocks to test investor sentiment with two large bond issues.

But market sources told Reuters non-financial companies such as Snam, Enel and Atlantia are also mulling accessing the bond market.

Intesa's 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) bond, which was more than twice oversubscribed, was the first senior unsecured bank issue from the eurozone periphery since the escalation of the sovereign crisis shut Spanish and Italian markets at the end of March.

The transaction was a positive sign that investors were willing to take on Italian risk again, albeit at a price with the funds offering a yield of 410 basis points over midswaps.

"Intesa can go ahead because they are a big name. But of course they are paying a price because they are the first players to come in after a long hiatus on the market," a senior banker said.

The Intesa issue was a direct consequence of the rally in Italian bonds triggered by the successful outcome to the EU summit. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German bund has narrowed to 413 basis points from around 470 bps the day before the summit.

Around 70 percent of orders for the Intesa bond came from foreign institutions. A source close the transaction said British and Irish investors were the main foreign buyers with a 22 percent share, followed by German and French investors.

INVESTOR DEMAND

Generali placed a daring 30-year subordinated bond on Tuesday, meeting investor demand that was more than twice the 750 million euros targeted.

The bond allows it to repay a similar-sized issue at the first call date on July 20, which analysts feared it could have failed to honour given market conditions.

"There's a lot of liquidity across Europe and with the low yields in core Europe, corporate bonds in Italy are an opportunity, albeit challenging," said Luca Falco, head of debt capital markets for Italy at UniCredit.

"There's still a lot of uncertainty and it's certainly not over yet. Let's wait for next week when the Eurogroup will put the summit decisions into practice," he added.

A banking source close to the Generali deal said it had been a very close call on whether to press ahead with the bond, with the actual decision going right to the line on Monday evening.

"The EU summit has brought down spreads but above all it has boosted liquidity. A window of opportunity has opened for financially solid issuers and if the market holds, it's possible other names could follow," said Rocco Bove, portfolio manager at Kairos Partners.

Outside the financial sector, Italian gas transport group Snam met investors last week to test the waters for a bond issue before the end of summer as it seeks funds to reschedule the debt it will inherit when it separates from its parent, oil and gas major Eni.

Two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday Snam could tap the market soon with a benchmark issue of around 1 billion euros.

"It could be a window since in any case the market again closes for summer in 10 days. If July stays positive, let's say there's the basis for a very very fruitful September," a senior Italian banker said. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Additional reporting by Gabriella Bruschi; Editing by David Holmes)