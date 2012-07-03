MILAN, July 3 A growing number of Italian
blue-chip companies are seizing a window of opportunity to tap
rallying credit markets after a boost provided by the European
Union summit last week.
On Tuesday Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo
and domestic insurer Generali were the first
Italian companies out of the blocks to test investor sentiment
with two large bond issues.
But market sources told Reuters non-financial companies such
as Snam, Enel and Atlantia are also
mulling accessing the bond market.
Intesa's 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) bond, which was more
than twice oversubscribed, was the first senior unsecured bank
issue from the eurozone periphery since the escalation of the
sovereign crisis shut Spanish and Italian markets at the end of
March.
The transaction was a positive sign that investors were
willing to take on Italian risk again, albeit at a price with
the funds offering a yield of 410 basis points over midswaps.
"Intesa can go ahead because they are a big name. But of
course they are paying a price because they are the first
players to come in after a long hiatus on the market," a senior
banker said.
The Intesa issue was a direct consequence of the rally in
Italian bonds triggered by the successful outcome to the EU
summit. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the
German bund has narrowed to 413 basis points from around 470 bps
the day before the summit.
Around 70 percent of orders for the Intesa bond came from
foreign institutions. A source close the transaction said
British and Irish investors were the main foreign buyers with a
22 percent share, followed by German and French investors.
INVESTOR DEMAND
Generali placed a daring 30-year subordinated bond on
Tuesday, meeting investor demand that was more than twice the
750 million euros targeted.
The bond allows it to repay a similar-sized issue at the
first call date on July 20, which analysts feared it could have
failed to honour given market conditions.
"There's a lot of liquidity across Europe and with the low
yields in core Europe, corporate bonds in Italy are an
opportunity, albeit challenging," said Luca Falco, head of debt
capital markets for Italy at UniCredit.
"There's still a lot of uncertainty and it's certainly not
over yet. Let's wait for next week when the Eurogroup will put
the summit decisions into practice," he added.
A banking source close to the Generali deal said it had been
a very close call on whether to press ahead with the bond, with
the actual decision going right to the line on Monday evening.
"The EU summit has brought down spreads but above all it has
boosted liquidity. A window of opportunity has opened for
financially solid issuers and if the market holds, it's possible
other names could follow," said Rocco Bove, portfolio manager at
Kairos Partners.
Outside the financial sector, Italian gas transport group
Snam met investors last week to test the waters for a
bond issue before the end of summer as it seeks funds to
reschedule the debt it will inherit when it separates from its
parent, oil and gas major Eni.
Two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday Snam could
tap the market soon with a benchmark issue of around 1 billion
euros.
"It could be a window since in any case the market again
closes for summer in 10 days. If July stays positive, let's say
there's the basis for a very very fruitful September," a senior
Italian banker said.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Additional reporting by Gabriella Bruschi; Editing by David
Holmes)