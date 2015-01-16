MILAN Jan 16 Domestic investors bought 43
percent of a 6.5 billion-euro ($7.5 billion) 30-year bond Italy
sold on Thursday, while British and Irish buyers accounted for
another 21 percent, the treasury said in a statement on Friday.
Overall demand totalled 13.1 billion euros. French investors
took about 6 percent of the total, and Germany and Austria more
than 7 percent. Outside of Europe, investors in North America
took around 10 percent of the 2046 bond, which was priced to
yield 3.291 percent.
Among the 275 investors who took part in the deal, fund
managers took around 45 percent of the issue, followed by
pension funds and insurers with 28 percent and banks with 17
percent.
($1 = 0.8631 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Larry King)