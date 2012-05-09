May 9 The following table shows Italian
government debt due to be repaid to investors between May and
December.
Data from Italy's Treasury website updated to April 30.
Figures are in billions of euros.
BOTs are short-term Treasury bills.
BTPs are fixed-rate bonds.
CCTs are floating-rate bonds.
CTZs are zero-coupon bonds.
The issues on foreign markets are denominated in euros
BOT BTP CCT CTZ FOREIGN TOTAL
May 18.768 - - - 1.127 19.895
June 23.015 - - - 5.852 28.867
July 18.425 17.055 - - 1.150 36.630
Aug 16.163 - - 11.501 - 27.664
Sept 16.754 11.537 - - 0.270 28.561
Oct 17.050 18.373 - - 1.717 37.140
Nov 5.500 - 13.476 - - 18.976
Dec 14.200 18.686 - 11.833 1.220 45.939
___________________________________________________________
TOTAL 129.875 65.651 13.476 23.334 11.336 243.672
(Compiled by Valentina Za; Editing by Catherine Evans)