MILAN, Nov 9 The following table shows Italian
debt coming due between November 2011 and October 2012.
Data from Italy's Treasury website updated to end-October.
Figures are in billions of euros.
BOTs are short-term Treasury bills.
BTPs are fixed-rate bonds.
CCTs are floating-rate bonds.
CTZs are zero-coupon, 24-month bonds.
The issues on foreign markets are denominated in euros
BOT BTP CCT CTZ FOREIGN TOTAL
Nov 14.850 0.028 15.480 2.850 33.207
Dec 22.462 3.156 25.618
Jan 15.200 0.400 15.600
Feb 16.735 25.858 10.600 53.193
March 17.050 14.871 12.277 1.139 45.338
Apr 17.600 15.479 12.274 45.353
May 6.600 0.567 7.167
June 6.115 3.412 9.527
July 7.425 17.055 24.480
Aug 7.150 11.501 18.651
Sept 8.250 11.406 0.270 19.926
Oct 7.700 18.373 1.717 27.790
TOTAL 147.137 103.069 27.757 34.375 13.511 325.850
(Reporting by Valentina Za)