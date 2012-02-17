* Short-term Italian yields have fallen sharply this year

* Low-yields warrant caution, few yet ready for longer bonds

* Rally expansion to longer maturities crucial for Italy

By Valentina Za and Maria Pia Quaglia

MILAN, Feb 17 A sharp fall in yields on short-dated Italian debt is cooling some investors' appetite for maturities that are key to Italy's issuing plans for early 2012 - leaving Rome's hopes pinned on a return of demand for longer maturities in the months ahead.

Italy met with solid interest this week when it sold three-year debt but a one-year bill sale a day earlier was poorly covered - although a technical glitch may have played a role.

"The biggest concern is the speed of the rally: will the trend last?," said Silvana Marengo at the finance department of Piedmont-based savings bank Cassa di Risparmio di Bra.

Italy's Treasury is boosting issuance of bills and bonds with a maturity of up to three-years in the first part of his year in the face of some 90 billion euros of bonds to be repaid between February and the end of April.

It has sold around 45 billion euros in bills so far at auctions settled in 2012, roughly double the amount that has matured. Bond issuance stands at 35.4 billion euros, equivalent to 10 billion euros net of maturities.

Demand from Italian banks flush with cheap European Central Bank three-year funds is seen as the key driver of this year's rally - with low market liquidity magnifying price movements. Three-year bond yields have fallen to 3.5 percent from 6.4 percent on Dec. 8, when the ECB first announced it would assign unlimited three-year funds at two tenders.

Banks grabbed 489 billion euros at the first tender on Dec. 21, and are expected to take another half a trillion euros at the next cash offer scheduled for Feb. 29, according to Reuters polls.

The impact of this month's ECB tender on the market is key to how Italian bonds will perform, and signs of caution emerged in several interviews conducted by Reuters with investors.

"In December, margins were ample even if one stayed within the 'natural' three-year maturity of the ECB operation. Now they are much tighter," said Alessandro Betti, head of cash management at Tuscan savings bank Cassa di Risparmio di San Miniato.

"With the February 2015 BTP bond yielding 3.5 percent clearly the trade is less enticing than when it was at 5.5 percent. ... If you did 100 the first time round you may now do 50 or 25."

Italian banks took a total of 116 billion euros in three-year ECB funds in December, sources told Reuters after the tender. Demand for government bonds that can be used to borrow from the ECB has come from the country's many small and mid-tier lenders as much as from their larger peers.

Having stocked up on government bonds when yields were higher, some small banks said they would use the same bonds as collateral for the three year operation that they were using at weekly ECB liquidity tenders -- indicating the upcoming offer would not fuel demand for new debt from these players.

WAIT AND SEE

The rally has triggered only sparse purchases from foreign investors who dumped Italian bonds massively last year when the euro zone crisis threatened to drive Italy's 1.9 trillion euro debt pile out of control. Those who managed to take advantage of higher yields are inclined to book profits -- while others still sit on the fence.

Koen Van de Maele, global head of fixed income at Dexia Asset Management, said that in late January they sold two-year Italian bonds bought at the beginning of December and were reluctant to increase exposure despite the upcoming ECB tender because of the sharp fall in yields.

A similar position was expressed by Brian Hess, a senior analyst at Legg Mason's affiliate Brandywine Global Investment Management, which managed $33 billion of assets at end-2011.

Hess said Brandywine would only consider buying more Italian bonds at auctions if the new ECB tender proved a success and the Rome government offered more clarity on its reform strategy.

"We just probably will not use the February auctions given yield levels at the moment," he said.

Italy came dangerously close to financial disaster last November, when spiralling market fears pushed yields across the curve towards 8 percent and precipitated the resignation of discredited Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

It has since reinforced fiscal consolidation and launched a reform push under the leadership of respected economist Mario Monti. But the austerity-hit Italian economy fell into recession in the second half of last year and is expected to contract, perhaps sharply, in 2012, complicating the government's efforts.

GAME CHANGER

The ECB liquidity boost has been a game changer for bonds of weaker euro zone countries such as Italy or Spain. By removing the risk of a sudden bank collapse and indirectly financing buys of government bonds, it has turned market sentiment around.

However, the positive spillover onto longer-dated bonds has so far been limited and analysts say that for Italy to turn the corner, net demand must return also for its riskier maturities.

Italian paid 6 percent to sell 10-year debt in January and it last issued a maturity longer than 10-years in October.

"As is the case in Spain, while yields on shorter-dated paper have lost a lot of their appeal ..., there's still not enough durable demand for medium to longer-dated debt for the Treasury to shift back to the longer end," said Nicholas Spiro, Managing Director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

A few investors are already betting on falling longer-term yields, trusting in the success of Italy's fiscal efforts.

Mario Spreafico, head of investments at Schroders Private Banking in Italy, said he had extended the maturity profile of their Italian bond portfolio by buying bonds up to 10-years last month.

But caution mostly prevails before the new ECB tender and with Greece still at risk of an unruly debt default in March.

"I believe short-term yields have more or less reached a floor. Will the rally now extend to longer maturities? That's the trade that everyone is watching out for right now," said a primary dealer on Italy's debt who did not want to be named. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)