* Short-term Italian yields have fallen sharply this year
* Low-yields warrant caution, few yet ready for longer bonds
* Rally expansion to longer maturities crucial for Italy
By Valentina Za and Maria Pia Quaglia
MILAN, Feb 17 A sharp fall in yields on
short-dated Italian debt is cooling some investors' appetite for
maturities that are key to Italy's issuing plans for early 2012
- leaving Rome's hopes pinned on a return of demand for longer
maturities in the months ahead.
Italy met with solid interest this week when it
sold three-year debt but a one-year bill sale a day earlier was
poorly covered - although a technical glitch may have played a
role.
"The biggest concern is the speed of the rally: will the
trend last?," said Silvana Marengo at the finance department of
Piedmont-based savings bank Cassa di Risparmio di Bra.
Italy's Treasury is boosting issuance of bills and bonds
with a maturity of up to three-years in the first part of his
year in the face of some 90 billion euros of bonds to be repaid
between February and the end of April.
It has sold around 45 billion euros in bills so far at
auctions settled in 2012, roughly double the amount that has
matured. Bond issuance stands at 35.4 billion euros, equivalent
to 10 billion euros net of maturities.
Demand from Italian banks flush with cheap European Central
Bank three-year funds is seen as the key driver of this year's
rally - with low market liquidity magnifying price movements.
Three-year bond yields have fallen to 3.5 percent from 6.4
percent on Dec. 8, when the ECB first announced it would assign
unlimited three-year funds at two tenders.
Banks grabbed 489 billion euros at the first tender on Dec.
21, and are expected to take another half a trillion euros at
the next cash offer scheduled for Feb. 29, according to Reuters
polls.
The impact of this month's ECB tender on the market is key
to how Italian bonds will perform, and signs of caution emerged
in several interviews conducted by Reuters with investors.
"In December, margins were ample even if one stayed within
the 'natural' three-year maturity of the ECB operation. Now they
are much tighter," said Alessandro Betti, head of cash
management at Tuscan savings bank Cassa di Risparmio di San
Miniato.
"With the February 2015 BTP bond yielding 3.5 percent
clearly the trade is less enticing than when it was at 5.5
percent. ... If you did 100 the first time round you may now do
50 or 25."
Italian banks took a total of 116 billion euros in
three-year ECB funds in December, sources told Reuters after the
tender. Demand for government bonds that can be used to borrow
from the ECB has come from the country's many small and mid-tier
lenders as much as from their larger peers.
Having stocked up on government bonds when yields were
higher, some small banks said they would use the same bonds as
collateral for the three year operation that they were using at
weekly ECB liquidity tenders -- indicating the upcoming offer
would not fuel demand for new debt from these players.
WAIT AND SEE
The rally has triggered only sparse purchases from foreign
investors who dumped Italian bonds massively last year when the
euro zone crisis threatened to drive Italy's 1.9 trillion euro
debt pile out of control. Those who managed to take advantage of
higher yields are inclined to book profits -- while others still
sit on the fence.
Koen Van de Maele, global head of fixed income at Dexia
Asset Management, said that in late January they sold two-year
Italian bonds bought at the beginning of December and were
reluctant to increase exposure despite the upcoming ECB tender
because of the sharp fall in yields.
A similar position was expressed by Brian Hess, a senior
analyst at Legg Mason's affiliate Brandywine Global Investment
Management, which managed $33 billion of assets at end-2011.
Hess said Brandywine would only consider buying more Italian
bonds at auctions if the new ECB tender proved a success and the
Rome government offered more clarity on its reform strategy.
"We just probably will not use the February auctions given
yield levels at the moment," he said.
Italy came dangerously close to financial disaster last
November, when spiralling market fears pushed yields across the
curve towards 8 percent and precipitated the resignation of
discredited Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
It has since reinforced fiscal consolidation and launched a
reform push under the leadership of respected economist Mario
Monti. But the austerity-hit Italian economy fell into recession
in the second half of last year and is expected to contract,
perhaps sharply, in 2012, complicating the government's efforts.
GAME CHANGER
The ECB liquidity boost has been a game changer for bonds of
weaker euro zone countries such as Italy or Spain. By removing
the risk of a sudden bank collapse and indirectly financing buys
of government bonds, it has turned market sentiment around.
However, the positive spillover onto longer-dated bonds has
so far been limited and analysts say that for Italy to turn the
corner, net demand must return also for its riskier maturities.
Italian paid 6 percent to sell 10-year debt in January and
it last issued a maturity longer than 10-years in October.
"As is the case in Spain, while yields on shorter-dated
paper have lost a lot of their appeal ..., there's still not
enough durable demand for medium to longer-dated debt for the
Treasury to shift back to the longer end," said Nicholas Spiro,
Managing Director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
A few investors are already betting on falling longer-term
yields, trusting in the success of Italy's fiscal efforts.
Mario Spreafico, head of investments at Schroders Private
Banking in Italy, said he had extended the maturity profile of
their Italian bond portfolio by buying bonds up to 10-years last
month.
But caution mostly prevails before the new ECB tender and
with Greece still at risk of an unruly debt default in March.
"I believe short-term yields have more or less reached a
floor. Will the rally now extend to longer maturities? That's
the trade that everyone is watching out for right now," said a
primary dealer on Italy's debt who did not want to be named.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)