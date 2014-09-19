UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ROME, Sept 19 The Italian Treasury said on Friday it would issue its latest BTP Italia retail bond from Oct 20-23.
The bond linked to domestic inflation will have a six-year maturity and is the second and last BTP Italia issue this year, and the seventh since the bonds were introduced in 2012.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources