BRIEF-New York REIT says Gregory Hughes resigned from board
* New York REIT Inc - resignation of Gregory Hughes from company's board of directors, effective February 15
MILAN Feb 29 The yield spread between Italian 10-year government bonds and German Bunds narrowed to 338 basis points on Wednesday, buoyed by the ECB's second offering of cheap 3-year funds.
According to Tradeweb data, the spread was at its lowest level since Sept. 8 and nearly 20 basis points lower on the day, after closing at 357 basis points on Tuesday. (Reporting By Irene Chiappisi)
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 The European Central Bank is ready to make new changes to the way it lends bonds for collateral after a drought of such paper at the turn of the year threatened the functioning of financial markets, minutes of the ECB's latest meeting showed on Thursday.
* Textainer Group Holdings Limited reports fourth-quarter and full-year results