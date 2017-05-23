BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
MILAN May 23 Italy's Treasury has hired Banca IMI and UniCredit to buy back through a syndicate of banks a "BTP Italia" inflation-linked bond worth a total of 22.4 billion euros ($25 billion) that it would otherwise have to repay in full in November this year.
The Treasury said in a statement that as part of the exchange offer the two banks would place four BTP nominal bonds maturing, respectively, in February 2020, March 2025, November 2027 and March 2032 as well as a floating-rate CCTeu bond due in July 2023.
Italy introduced the BTP Italia bonds at the height of the euro zone debt crisis to tap large private wealth at home in the face of scant foreign demand for its debt.
Paying a generous premium over the Italian inflation rate, the bonds also proved a success with institutional buyers, leading to record-sized issues and prompting the Treasury to limit the amount sold to professional investors.
($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.