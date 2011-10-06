ROME Oct 6 Umberto Bossi, powerful leader of the Northern League in Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's coalition, said on Thursday it would be "complicated" for the government to last until the next scheduled elections in 2013.

Bossi, known for his fiery, off-the-cuff remarks, told reporters he believed it would be better for the country to hold early elections "but Berlusconi is the problem".

He did not elaborate but Berlusconi insists that he will remain in power until 2013 despite a flood of political and personal problems that have aggravated Italy's economic crisis. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Barry Moody)