(Adds quotes and background)

ROME Oct 6 Umberto Bossi, powerful leader of the Northern League in Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's coalition, said on Thursday it would be "complicated" for the government to last until the next scheduled elections in 2013.

Bossi, known for his fiery, off-the-cuff remarks, told reporters he believed it would be better for the country to hold early elections "but Berlusconi is the problem".

He did not elaborate but Berlusconi has insisted that he wants to remain in power until 2013 despite a flood of political and personal problems, including four separate trials on fraud and sex charges, that have aggravated Italy's economic crisis.

"It is objectively difficult (for the government) to last until 2013. It is difficult to fleece people and then ask them to vote for you. It would be better to vote," he told reporters.

Many Italians are up in arms over a 60-billion euro austerity package that includes increases in taxes and service costs, imposed under pressure from the European Central Bank and intended to balance the country's budget by 2013.

The package was eventually passed after weeks of squabbling between the League and Berlusconi's PDL party that led to multiple changes, further undermining international faith in Italy's ability to get its huge public debt under control.

Market alarm at disunity and lack of political resolve in Rome has pushed government bond yields close to unsustainable levels.

Berlusconi believes the coalition government must last until the end of the legislature in 2013, saying voters gave the centre-right a mandate to govern for five years in the last elections in 2008.

Bossi also spoke of splits in the government on who should be named to succeed Mario Draghi as governor of the Bank of Italy.

Berlusconi favours Fabrizio Saccomanni, currently number two at the bank. The league and Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti -- permanently at loggerheads with Berlusconi -- favour Vittorio Grilli, the director-general of the Treasury.

Saccomanni is from Rome and Grilli is from Milan, a power base of the League, which says that too much power is concentrated in the capital and wants regions to have more autonomy. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Philip Pullella, editing by Barry Moody)