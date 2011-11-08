ROME Nov 8 Silvio Berlusconi will decide his next step when he meets President Giorgio Napolitano, his main coalition ally said on Tuesday when asked if the Italian Prime Minister was going to resign after he failed to secure a majority in a key parliamentary vote.

"Let's wait for a few minutes, he'll decide what to do at the Quirinale," Umberto Bossi, leader of Berlusconi's Northern League coalition partners told reporters, referring to Napolitano's residence in the Quirinale Palace in Rome.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte)