MILAN Jan 17 Italian screen-based mercantile exchange BMTI said it aimed to boost trading volumes of physical commodities by about 11 percent this year as well as work with Italy's stock exchange to launch futures contracts.

BMTI expects to raise its physical trade volumes to about 1.7 million tonnes in 2012, including about 1.45 million tonnes of cereals, BMTI director Annibale Feroldi said in comments emailed to Reuters on Tuesday.

Trade volumes on BMTI jumped 19 percent in 2011 to about 1.53 million tonnes of agricultural goods ranging from Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese and wine to cereals, for which volumes jumped 20 percent to 1.31 million tonnes, the exchange said.

BMTI, which offers operators the possibility to trade in various agricultural commodities via the Internet, has long been planning to launch trading in financial futures.

"We are involved in a project of Borsa Italiana (Italy's equity market operator), which foresees realisation of a system of futures contracts," Feroldi said, without providing further details on the plans.

Borsa Italiana said it planned to start trading in durum wheat futures this year but could not provide more details for now.

BMTI said it also planned to launch physical trading soon in some types of sea fish, shellfish and wood.

BMTI, whose current legal structure was set up in 2006, has been struggling to win over Italian operators, who prefer to travel every day from one town to another across Italy, where weekly trades have been held for centuries.

Cumulative trade volumes on BMTI since its start-up have reached some 5.61 million tonnes, worth 1.61 billion euros ($2 billion), according to BMTI data. ($1 = 0.7891 euros) (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by Jane Baird)