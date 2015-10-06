BRIEF-Sofina FY net income group share falls to 267.5 million euros
* Reported on Thursday FY net income group share 267.5 million euros ($285.58 million) versus 307.2 milllion euros year ago
MILAN Oct 6 All connection problems affecting the Milan stock exchange have been solved, the borse said in a statement on Tuesday.
The bourse had earlier reported connection problems. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia, editing by Francesca Landini)
* Reported on Thursday FY net income group share 267.5 million euros ($285.58 million) versus 307.2 milllion euros year ago
* Chung Chi Shing has been re-designated from non-executive director to executive director of company Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ogvoyw] Further company coverage: