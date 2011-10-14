MILAN Oct 14 Banca Popolare di Milano
PMII.MI said on Friday it had amended proposed changes to its
bylaws to mirror requests by Italy's central bank, aimed at
boosting management independence while weakening the bank's
influential employee-shareholders.
Shareholders in the cooperative bank are set to approve on
Oct. 22 new bylaws and introduce a dual board system in a
governance overhaul requested by the country's banking
supervisor.
Following an audit at BPM earlier this year, the Bank of
Italy had criticised the excessive grip the lender's
employee-shareholders hold on its strategy -- hindering
cost-cuts and a streamlining of the bank.
Last week the central bank asked BPM to completely renew
its top ranks as the Milanese bank moves to appoint new
management and supervisory boards.
BPM said in a statement it had changed the bylaws that it
would put forward to shareholders on Oct 22.
In the latest version, the management board -- and no
longer the supervisory board -- could decide on the admission
or exclusion of new shareholders.
This and a number of other changes prodded by the central
bank all went in the direction of increasing the management
board's independence and powers.
An association of BPM's employee-shareholders owns less
than 4 percent of the mid-tier lender but controls shareholder
meetings because of a one-head-one-vote rule in BPM's bylaws.
BPM's shareholders will appoint the supervisory board which
in turn will name the management board.
BPM said that, in the latest version of the bylaws, the
supervisory board could give its opinion on a matter if asked
by the management board and it would not be binding.
In a further move aimed at loosening the control
employee-shareholders have over shareholder meetings, the limit
on the number of proxy votes had been raised to five from
three.
This change should allow greater representation of
non-employee shareholders at the meetings and had been rejected
by BPM's shareholders earlier this year.
Shares in BPM closed up 6.4 percent on Friday, leading
gains on Italy's blue-chip FTSE MIB stock index .FTMIB, as
speculation mounted on changes to its top management.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)