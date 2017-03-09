ROME, March 9 A temporary bridge collapsed onto a motorway near the Italian city of Ancona on Thursday, killing a husband and wife who were driving underneath it at the time, Italian officials said.

La Repubblica newspaper's Web site said the couple were a 60-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife who lived in the Marche region. In addition, two Romanians who were working on the road at the time were injured.

The bridge crushed their car on the A14 highway, which runs down the Adriatic coast of Italy. Six months ago another bridge collapsed over a busy road in northern Italy, killing one person and injuring five. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer, editing by Steve Scherer)