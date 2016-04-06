MILAN, April 6 Fiber network group Metroweb is still holding parallel talks on a potential deal to develop Italy's broadband network with utility Enel and phone group Telecom Italia, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The sources said the talks were at an advanced stage and an agreement with one of the parties could be reached as early as this month. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, Stephen Jewkes and Stefano Rebaudo)