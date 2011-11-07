by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - Italian PM Berlusconi's attempt at highlighting the positives has done little to refocus the minds of the markets from the Eurozone debt crisis to which Italy is now firmly in the spotlight.

Spreads in the 2yr are 62bps wider, 5yr is 44bps wider and the 10yr is 32bps wider on the day but more importantly the 2y/10yr spread is now at 60bps which is a considerable flattening from the plus-100bps that were trading last week. What the curve flattening highlights is that Italian credit risk is not just a concern but a real concern for the market which for a country with a lot of short-term debt to rollover is a huge problem.

But what is interesting is that while the 5yr is out by some 45bps the 5-year CDS is only out by 25bps. The underperformance of CDS which is still 15bps shy of its high of 535bps highlights how, for some, having protection has become of little value given the 'voluntary' shenanigans with Greece and PSI.

For these investors without an ability to effectively hedge getting out of longs (at any price) remains an optimal strategy highlighting the unintended consequences of dealing with Greece. The ECB for its part is still providing a window for these longs to exit but there are now signs that this battle is becoming increasingly difficult beyond taking a look at BTP yields and spreads.

We have highlighted how the attention, when it comes to ECB intervention, should be on the bid/offer spreads and so far the ECB has managed to stop the spreads from breaking through the August wides. But how much longer this can happen in the face of what is likely to be an intensification in Italian politics remains in doubt.

Clearly, it will require the ECB to step up a gear. which at this stage seems in doubt as the ECB looks to turn up the heat and obtain a satisfactory fiscal outcome. Without the involvement of the ECB and the EFSF still lacking a clear game plan we are left with an unstable market outcome which will see further wides on the core.

It is an understatement to say that we are in uncharted waters as the Eurozone with monetary union and no fiscal union goes from showing fault lines to now being on the verge of an Italian sponsored earthquake. It remains attractive to start to cover for tail risk especially as we approach year-end when liquidity will start to be a premium for those looking to cover risk.

For a chart of the bid/offer spread on 10-year BTP, please click on:

link.reuters.com/nuk84s

(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)