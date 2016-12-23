BRIEF-Progressive Corp reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.66
* Progressive reports December 2016 results and annual dividend amount
MILAN Dec 23 Italian private equity firm Clessidra said on Friday it had reached an agreement to sell an 85 percent stake in high-end jeweller Buccellati to Chinese conglomerate Gangtai Group.
The Bucellati family, who in 1919 founded the jeweller famous for its ornate, lace-like creations, will retain a 15 percent stake.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in May that Cartier owner Richemont was in talks to buy a controlling stake in Buccellati from Clessidra.
Clessidra , which recently changed hands and is now owned by Italy's Pesenti family following the death of its founder, bought a 67 percent stake in Buccellati back in 2013.
It said Buccellati's revenues had risen 60 percent since then. (Reporting by Valentina Za)
* Progressive reports December 2016 results and annual dividend amount
* Ameriserv Financial Inc- board of directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.015 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend
WIESBADEN, Germany, Jan 25 Financial technology companies require greater oversight because they have the potential to disrupt the banking industry and could threaten financial stability, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday.