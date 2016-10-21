FRANKFURT Oct 21 Italy's economy minister Pier
Carlo Padoan dismissed on Friday a suggestion the European
Commission had expressed scepticism about the country's budget,
which is being examined by Brussels.
"The dialogue continues, the Commission has expressed no
scepticism," Pier Carlo Padoan said in reponse to a question on
the Commission's attitude towards the Italian budget.
"We're following a procedure that will unfold over the next
few days on the evaluation of specific measures."
