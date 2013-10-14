BRIEF-Ozak REIT 2016 net profit shrinks to 14.0 million lira
* Reported on Tuesday FY 2016 revenue of 112.1 million lira ($30.51 million) versus 183.9 million lira year ago
ROME Oct 14 Italy's 2014 budget law will prevent regional governments and local authorities from using derivatives contracts, according to a draft budget document seen by Reuters on Monday.
This will also include "financing contracts which include derivative components," according to the document.
Cash-strapped Italian local authorities have racked up huge losses in derivatives contracts, which they commonly entered as a means of getting cheaper access to credit from financial markets. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by James Mackenzie)
* Reported on Tuesday FY 2016 revenue of 112.1 million lira ($30.51 million) versus 183.9 million lira year ago
* Said on Tuesday Arctic Securities AS had been engaged by a financial investor to explore the sale of up to 5,761,169 shares in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
* Says co plans to form a business and capital alliance with Sockets Inc, on financial information technology related business