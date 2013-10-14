ROME Oct 14 Italy's 2014 budget law will prevent regional governments and local authorities from using derivatives contracts, according to a draft budget document seen by Reuters on Monday.

This will also include "financing contracts which include derivative components," according to the document.

Cash-strapped Italian local authorities have racked up huge losses in derivatives contracts, which they commonly entered as a means of getting cheaper access to credit from financial markets. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by James Mackenzie)