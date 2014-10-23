* Italy making "significant deviation" from goals - EU
letter
* PM Renzi says can make up to 2 bln euros in extra cuts if
needed
* EU does not confirm France, other states sent similar
letters
* EU "not in favour" of Italy making letter public - Barroso
* Slower debt reduction "justified" by economy - Bank of
Italy
By Steve Scherer
ROME, Oct 23 The European Commission has asked
Italy to explain why its draft budget for next year will breach
debt-reduction goals it promised the European Union, a step that
may lead to demands from Brussels for changes to the spending
package.
Italy's 2015 budget proposal showed a "significant
deviation" from its previous plan for achieving a balanced
budget in structural terms, or adjusted for the effects of the
business cycle, according to a letter from incoming Jobs and
Growth Commissioner Jyrki Katainen released on Thursday.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi took a risk with
Brussels last week when he set out 18 billion euros ($22.8
billion) in tax cuts in next year's draft budget and pushed back
a target date for achieving a structural balanced budget by a
year to 2017.
In the letter to Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and
published on the ministry's web site, Katainen also said he
wanted "to know how Italy could ensure full compliance with its
budgetary policy obligations" in next year's budget.
Renzi defended his tax-cutting efforts and downplayed drama
over budget cuts worth a few "decimal points" of gross domestic
product when he arrived at a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels
on Thursday. Italy can easily cut an additional 2 billion euros
from its deficit next year if needed, he said.
Renzi is campaigning, with the support of France and other
struggling states, to shift the focus of European budget policy
away from austerity as he seeks to rekindle Italian growth with
tax cuts after three years of stagnation.
France has also submitted a draft budget that breaks its
pledge to bring its deficit within EU limits in 2015. The
problematic budget is the second time in two years France has
failed to keep a budgetary promise.
Outgoing commission President Jose Manuel Barroso would not
confirm the commission had sent similar letters to France and
three other member states, adding that the commission "was not
in favour" of Italy making its missive public.
However Renzi, a formidable political communicator who
relishes taking on opponents, dismissed his concerns.
"The era of secret letters from this building is over," he
said as he entered the EU council headquarters ahead of the
summit. "It's time for total transparency."
The issue of Europe's economic policy mix will come up when
the 18-nation euro zone leaders meet over lunch on Friday in
Brussels, but Germany, the region's biggest economy, has so far
held fast against deficit spending as an expedient to growth.
DEBT CRISIS
Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, teetered near
default in 2011 as Greece, the only country in the region with a
bigger debt as a percentage of output than Italy's, received an
international bailout.
The debt crisis prompted the EU to adopt more stringent
budget rules, some of which are being applied for the first time
this year. If the commission is not satisfied with Italy's
response, it can demand budget changes by the end of the month.
In recent days, a number of EU sources have said that
Italy's budget plans risked rejection, although the issue has
been complicated by the impending handover to a new European
Commission on Nov. 1.
Barroso told reporters that he believes the "very difficult
economic situation" justifies allowing "the maximum amount of
flexibility" in applying the budget rules, "and I'm sure the
incoming commission will feel the same way".
In the letter, Katainen, who is a member of both the old and
new commission, said he is seeking "a constructive dialogue with
Italy with the view to come to a final assessment", and
requested a response to his queries as soon as Friday.
In its latest economic bulletin, published on Thursday, the
Bank of Italy said that Italy's move to slow its debt reduction
was "justified" by the poor growth outlook. It predicted the
country would slide into recession in the third quarter for the
third time in six years.
