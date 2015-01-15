ROME Jan 15 The European Commission may use a
flexible interpretation of EU fiscal rules when it makes a final
judgment on Italy's 2015 budget in March, European Commission
Vice President Jyrki Katainen said on Thursday.
Matteo Renzi's government has been pressing the Commission
to use "flexibility" and not to insist on steep deficit cuts in
view of Italy's long economic stagnation and its efforts to pass
reforms.
Katainen told Italy's parliament that it would be hard to
assess Rome's situation before the Commission issues its next
set of economic forecasts "but I could imagine that Italy could
benefit from flexibility like other countries."
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)