ROME, June 1 Italy wants to reduce its
structural budget deficit by 0.3 percent of GDP next year, its
economy minister said in a letter published on Thursday, sharply
cutting a previous commitment.
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan asked European Commission
Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and Economics Commissioner
Pierre Moscovici to approve the target in a letter dated May 30,
which the Treasury posted on its website.
The Treasury said in its financial plan in April it aimed to
cut the structural deficit, which excludes one-off items and the
effects of the business cycle, by 0.8 percent of output in 2018.
Under European law, each country should reduce its
structural deficit by 0.5 percent of gross domestic product each
year until it reaches balance or surplus, but Brussels had
agreed to let Italy shave off just 0.2 percent in 2017.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Isla Binnie)