ROME, June 17 Italian government undersecretary for EU Affairs Sandro Gozi said on Tuesday that Italy welcomed as a "positive signal" remarks from Germany's Economy Minister indicating greater flexibility on EU budget rules.

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday that the costs of implementing reforms should be taken into account when considering countries' budget deficits.

On Tuesday German State Secretary for Europe Michael Roth, speaking together with Gozi at an event in the Italian parliament, said Germany supported Italy's agenda that the priorities for Europe must be employment and economic growth.

Italy takes over the rotating presidency of the EU from July and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is seeking to obtain greater flexibility on rules governing fiscal deficits. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and James Mackenzie, writing by Gavin Jones)