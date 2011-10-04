* Tremonti says can achieve budget goal even without growth
LUXEMBOURG, Oct 4 Italy would be able to meet
its goal of balancing the budget by 2013 even if its economy
stopped growing, Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti said on
Tuesday, seeking to reassure jittery financial markets.
Italy, now firmly at the centre of the euro zone debt
crisis, is expected to show minimal growth both this year and
next, complicating plans to control its 1.9 trillion euro public
debt pile.
Speaking after a meeting of European finance ministers,
Tremonti said Italian public finances would hold up "even if
growth is zero".
"We can guarantee a balanced budget even without growth," he
said.
Italy's fractious centre-right government has been under
heavy pressure over its handling of the escalating crisis and
recently cut its growth forecasts through 2013.
It is now expecting the economy to expand by 0.6 percent
next year, down from a previous projection of 1.3 percent.
The government last month pushed through a 60 billion euro
austerity package -- bringing forward by one year to 2013 a goal
to balance its budget -- in return for support for its battered
government bonds from the European Central Bank.
European authorities have asked Italy to boost its growth
potential by liberalising its tightly-regulated labour and
services markets, but the government has so far failed to agree
on any significant reforms.
The crisis has sent Italy's borrowing costs soaring and
pushed it further up the list of euro zone problem countries,
with the risk premium paid on its bonds compared with benchmark
German Bunds now higher than the equivalent Spanish spread.
Tremonti said Madrid's decision to call early elections
could be among factors explaining the lower risk premiums that
Spain paid on its debt compared with Italy.
The yield gap between 10-year Spanish and safer German
bonds stood at around 344 basis points on Tuesday, lower than
the 383 basis point difference between Italian bonds and the
euro zone benchmarks.
"In the case of Spain this could depend on Spain
calling early elections and on the prospect of a new
government," Tremonti said.
Tremonti , who has been at odds with Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi, said his comments
did not appl y to Italy
but they look set to feed long-running speculation
over rifts in the government, which has faced mounting calls to
resign.
Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero has
called elections for Nov. 20, four months earlier than
originally planned.
An opinion poll in the right-leaning El Mundo newspaper
on Sunday showed Spain's conservative opposition People's Party
(PP) has extended its lead over the ruling Socialists and is
on-course to win a parliamentary majority. The poll put the PP
ON 47.4 percent, versus 31.8 percent for the Socialists.
