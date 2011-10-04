* Tremonti says can achieve budget goal even without growth

* Italy aims for balanced budget in 2013

* Says Spain helped by prospect of new govt (Adds comments on Spain, Italy)

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 4 Italy would be able to meet its goal of balancing the budget by 2013 even if its economy stopped growing, Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti said on Tuesday, seeking to reassure jittery financial markets.

Italy, now firmly at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis, is expected to show minimal growth both this year and next, complicating plans to control its 1.9 trillion euro public debt pile.

Speaking after a meeting of European finance ministers, Tremonti said Italian public finances would hold up "even if growth is zero".

"We can guarantee a balanced budget even without growth," he said.

Italy's fractious centre-right government has been under heavy pressure over its handling of the escalating crisis and recently cut its growth forecasts through 2013.

It is now expecting the economy to expand by 0.6 percent next year, down from a previous projection of 1.3 percent.

The government last month pushed through a 60 billion euro austerity package -- bringing forward by one year to 2013 a goal to balance its budget -- in return for support for its battered government bonds from the European Central Bank.

European authorities have asked Italy to boost its growth potential by liberalising its tightly-regulated labour and services markets, but the government has so far failed to agree on any significant reforms.

The crisis has sent Italy's borrowing costs soaring and pushed it further up the list of euro zone problem countries, with the risk premium paid on its bonds compared with benchmark German Bunds now higher than the equivalent Spanish spread.

Tremonti said Madrid's decision to call early elections could be among factors explaining the lower risk premiums that Spain paid on its debt compared with Italy.

The yield gap between 10-year Spanish and safer German bonds stood at around 344 basis points on Tuesday, lower than the 383 basis point difference between Italian bonds and the euro zone benchmarks.

"In the case of Spain this could depend on Spain calling early elections and on the prospect of a new government," Tremonti said.

Tremonti , who has been at odds with Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, said his comments did not appl y to Italy but they look set to feed long-running speculation over rifts in the government, which has faced mounting calls to resign.

Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero has called elections for Nov. 20, four months earlier than originally planned.

An opinion poll in the right-leaning El Mundo newspaper on Sunday showed Spain's conservative opposition People's Party (PP) has extended its lead over the ruling Socialists and is on-course to win a parliamentary majority. The poll put the PP ON 47.4 percent, versus 31.8 percent for the Socialists. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Stephen Nisbet)