* Letta says can't expect Father Christmas
* Employers lobby says budget does not meet expectations
* Government wins lower house confidence vote
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Dec 20 Prime Minister Enrico Letta told
critics of his 2014 budget on Friday that Italy still needed to
demonstrate its credibility to wary financial markets, rejecting
calls for steeper tax cuts and more measures to stimulate
growth.
Speaking as the lower house of parliament in Rome passed a
procedural confidence motion on the budget, Letta said the
government had done all it could to help investment while
maintaining control of public finances.
"We and Europe are both still under observation," he told
reporters in Brussels where he was attending a summit of
European Union leaders. "We absolutely have to maintain the same
care that the father of a family does. I say that to everyone in
Italy who wants Father Christmas instead."
"We have to make balanced choices that keep us credible in
Europe," he said.
The lower house of parliament passed the confidence motion,
a standard measure used to speed legislation, ahead of a
separate vote to approve the package later in the day. The
Senate is due to complete parliamentary approval on Monday.
The budget, which keeps Italy's public deficit just within
the European Union's ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic
product this year, trims some taxes on employment and replaces
the hated IMU housing levy.
But it has been widely criticised for not doing enough to
cut spending and help growth.
Letta's coalition, based around the centre-left Democratic
Party and a smaller centre-right group led by Interior Minister
Angelino Alfano, is more confident of being able to pass reforms
since a break with former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who
quit the government last month.
But it faces a huge challenge in turning around an economy
which has shrunk by more than 9 percent since 2007, with youth
unemployment running at over 40 percent and an industrial
infrastructure which has crumbled during the crisis.
The mildly expansionary budget makes minor adjustments to
current spending and revenue trends, but with the government
determined to banish any doubts about the solidity of public
finances, its room for manoeuvre has been severely limited.
Confindustria, Italy's main business lobby, has been
particularly critical of the government's failure to act more
decisively to cut the so-called "tax wedge" - the difference
between employers' labour costs and a worker's take home pay.
"It's not what we were expecting and it's not enough to get
the country going again," the lobby's president, Giorgio
Squinzi, said this week.
FRAGILE
The budget foresees a reduction in the tax wedge of just
over 2.5 billion euros ($3.42 billion) in 2014 and 3 billion in
2015, which it intends to fund partly out of spending cuts, well
short of Confindustria's call for 10 billion euros in tax cuts.
However there has already been growing concern that
resources originally earmarked to balance tax cuts may be
diverted to fund urgent spending priorities such as unemployment
benefit funds.
"I think there have probably been excessive expectations
about our ability to concentrate resources, which are not
enormous, on strategic objectives such as the reduction of the
tax wedge," Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni told RAI radio.
The government expects Italy's budget deficit to fall to 2.5
percent of output in 2014 from a targeted 3.0 percent this year,
on the assumption that the economy grows by 1.1 percent.
That growth forecast is widely considered optimistic and the
public debt is seen rising to almost 133 percent of output this
year and next, second only to Greece's in the euro zone.
The European Commission said failure to ensure satisfactory
debt reduction meant Italy was not eligible for budget leeway to
increase investments, something Rome had hoped for.
The budget envisages some 4 billion euros in spending cuts
and 7.3 billion euros in additional revenues this year, set
against 13.9 billion euros in new spending commitments, leaving
a fiscal gap of some 2.6 billion euros.
In addition to the tax wedge cut, the IMU tax on primary
residences will be replaced by a new tax on municipal services
which will go towards funding cash-strapped local authorities.
Sales of publicly owned buildings are expected to raise 1.5
billion euros over three years, while top pensions will be held
back and a series of tax breaks will be reorganised. But a
spending review under former International Monetary Fund
official Carlo Cottarelli, expected to bring 11.3 billion euros
of cuts by 2017, will not begin to produce results until 2015.
One source of extra income that has been contested in Italy
and abroad is a tax aimed at raising revenue from online
multinationals which currently pay their levies in low-tax
countries like Luxembourg, Ireland or outside the EU.
Letta said the measure would require coordination with other
European countries which he expected would come this spring.