FLORENCE, Italy Oct 25 Italy's budget targets are reachable but they can only be achieved through political unity, the director-general of the Bank of Italy, Fabrizio Saccomanni, said on Tuesday.

"Our objectives are reachable, naturally we need a minimum of political cohesion and a minimum of ability to clarify exactly the terms of things that have been done and those that still need to be done," he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Florence.

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, under heavy pressure from EU partners for swift reforms, has vowed to balance the budget by 2013 but has failed to reach agreement over promised pension reforms with his Northern League coalition partners.

EU partners have demanded that he present concrete reform plans at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday.

