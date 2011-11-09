ROME Nov 9 Italian lower house speaker Gianfranco Fini is aiming for the country's urgent financial stability package to be approved by Sunday, a parliamentary source said on Wednesday.

Earlier the speaker of the Senate Renato Schifani said upper house legislators would try to pass the package by the end of the week.

Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has said he will resign after the law is passed. After being approved by the Senate, it moves to the lower house Chamber of Deputies for final approval.

(Reporting By Francesca Piscioneri)