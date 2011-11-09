ROME Nov 9 Italian lower house speaker
Gianfranco Fini is aiming for the country's urgent financial
stability package to be approved by Sunday, a parliamentary
source said on Wednesday.
Earlier the speaker of the Senate Renato Schifani said upper
house legislators would try to pass the package by the end of
the week.
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has said he will resign
after the law is passed. After being approved by the Senate, it
moves to the lower house Chamber of Deputies for final approval.
(Reporting By Francesca Piscioneri)