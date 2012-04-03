ROME, April 3 Italian Industry Minister Corrado Passera dismissed suggestions on Tuesday that the government may have to pass further budget cuts to meet its fiscal targets, saying the focus had to be on boosting economic growth.

"You don't grow with austerity. On the contrary, we have to get horizontal and sectoral actions going to ensure that we get economic growth and jobs once we have our public finances in order," he told reporters in Rome.

The Financial Times quoted a confidential European Commission report on Tuesday which suggested that Rome's deficit reduction targets could be at risk from recession and high interest rates and that further consolidation measures might be needed.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto)