NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 5 Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi said on Friday that if Italy is called on by its allies to
increase its spending on defence then the extra outlays should
be exempted from European Union budget rules.
Italy currently spends about half of the 2 percent of
national output goal set by NATO.
Renzi said he told his colleagues that for Italy to meet the
target it would want the extra spending to be excluded from the
EU's 3 percent of output limit for budget deficits.
"We can talk about everything but as part of a bigger
picture," he told reporters at a NATO meeting in Wales.
