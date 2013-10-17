ROME Oct 17 Former Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti resigned from the centrist party he founded to run in this
year's elections after disagreeing with party members over
whether to support next year's budget law, according to a
statement on Thursday.
In a statement posted on the website of his Civic Choice
party, part of Prime Minister Enrico Letta's ruling coalition,
the 70-year-old former European Commissioner said he had
resigned as party president and would quit the bloc in the
Senate, where he is a lifetime member.
Monti has criticised the budget, which was presented on
Tuesday, saying it should do more to cut taxes and stimulate
growth. His criticisms were rejected by 11 other Civic Choice
lawmakers, who offered full support for the government's budget
proposal.