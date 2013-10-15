BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
ROME Oct 15 The budget law approved by the Italian cabinet on Tuesday cuts payroll charges paid by companies and workers by 2.5 billion euros in 2014, according to figures issued by the government as the cabinet meeting proceeded.
Reducing payroll taxes to encourage both investment and consumption, was one of the government's main objectives in the budget.
LONDON, March 8 The dollar rose on Wednesday after U.S. private-sector jobs numbers massively beat forecasts to raise already sky-high expectations that U.S. interest rates will go up next week.
OTTAWA, March 8 The value of Canadian building permits in January increased by 5.4 percent after two consecutive monthly falls, rising on strength in both the residential and non-residential sectors, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.