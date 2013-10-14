ROME Oct 14 Italy's 2014 budget will increase the tax rate on earnings from financial investments to 22 percent from 20 percent, according to a draft budget document.

The budget will also allow companies to offset 50 percent of the property tax IMU that they paid in 2013 against their corporate income tax to be paid in 2014, according to the document obtained by Reuters on Monday.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)