COLUMN-There is no Dodd-Frank loan drought: James Saft
Feb 6 Evidence that Dodd-Frank Act regulation is making lending conditions tighter is thin on the ground, at least for the vast majority of the U.S. economy.
ROME Aug 29 Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti welcomed the results of a meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and senior ministers to discuss changes to the government's austerity package.
Tremonti, whose position in the government has come under growing pressure following widespread criticism of the 45.5 billion euro mix of tax hikes and spending cuts, said the meeting had gone "very well".
In a statement following seven hours of talks, Berlusconi's office said the government would replace plans for a tax on high earners with other measures and would also reduce the impact on local authority budgets. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto)
Feb 6 Evidence that Dodd-Frank Act regulation is making lending conditions tighter is thin on the ground, at least for the vast majority of the U.S. economy.
Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
0830/1330: The Commerce Dept. issues International Trade for December.