ROME Aug 29 Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti welcomed the results of a meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and senior ministers to discuss changes to the government's austerity package.

Tremonti, whose position in the government has come under growing pressure following widespread criticism of the 45.5 billion euro mix of tax hikes and spending cuts, said the meeting had gone "very well".

In a statement following seven hours of talks, Berlusconi's office said the government would replace plans for a tax on high earners with other measures and would also reduce the impact on local authority budgets. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto)