* Says energy tax will raise electricity costs
* Urges VAT hike, more limits on cash transactions
ROME, Aug 25 Italy's main business association
urged the government on Thursday to scrap an austerity measure
that raises a tax on energy companies and called for an increase
in value added tax (VAT) instead.
Confindustria's Director General Giampaolo Galli told the
Senate Budget Committee that the so-called "Robin Hood" tax on
energy companies that the cabinet wants to raise as part of
austerity measures would increase electricity costs and hurt
Italian firms' competitiveness.
The government has proposed increasing the existing 6.5
percent tax on energy firms by 4 percentage points, as part of a
45.5 billion euro austerity package making its way through
parliament.
Galli said Confindustria was also opposed to a suggestion by
the Senate's Industry Committee on Wednesday to extend the tax
to regulated non-energy companies.
A source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday that
the proposed extension of the tax to companies such as toll
operators and telecoms groups would not be considered by the
government, though it may look into a proposed exemption for the
renewable energy sector.
Galli said value-added tax should be hiked to 21 percent
from 20 percent, to raise 3.7 billion euros in revenues.
The chief executive of carmaker Fiat said on
Wednesday that any increases in VAT would hurt the car market
and consumption in general.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Catherine
Hornby)