* Says energy tax will raise electricity costs

* Urges VAT hike, more limits on cash transactions

ROME, Aug 25 Italy's main business association urged the government on Thursday to scrap an austerity measure that raises a tax on energy companies and called for an increase in value added tax (VAT) instead.

Confindustria's Director General Giampaolo Galli told the Senate Budget Committee that the so-called "Robin Hood" tax on energy companies that the cabinet wants to raise as part of austerity measures would increase electricity costs and hurt Italian firms' competitiveness.

The government has proposed increasing the existing 6.5 percent tax on energy firms by 4 percentage points, as part of a 45.5 billion euro austerity package making its way through parliament.

Galli said Confindustria was also opposed to a suggestion by the Senate's Industry Committee on Wednesday to extend the tax to regulated non-energy companies.

A source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday that the proposed extension of the tax to companies such as toll operators and telecoms groups would not be considered by the government, though it may look into a proposed exemption for the renewable energy sector.

Galli said value-added tax should be hiked to 21 percent from 20 percent, to raise 3.7 billion euros in revenues.

The chief executive of carmaker Fiat said on Wednesday that any increases in VAT would hurt the car market and consumption in general. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Catherine Hornby)