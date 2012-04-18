ROME, April 18 Italian banks are willing to extend as much as 30 billion euros in credit to businesses owed money by the public administration, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Wednesday.

The cash-strapped country owes as much as 100 billion euros for goods and services rendered, but has been unable to pay its debts as it seeks to put its public accounts in line.

The minister, speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting, also said that the national gas market needs to be "much more competitive". He added that the separation of state-owned oil producer Eni and the Snam pipeline network would be completed in "a short time."

(Reporting By Steve Scherer and Catherine Hornby)