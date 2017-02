ROME Nov 11 Italy's cabinet will meet on Saturday evening at around 1700 GMT, after the lower house votes on a financial stability law, the office of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said in a statement on Friday.

The Senate is set to vote on the law, which includes economic reform measures demanded by European partners, on Friday. It will then move to the lower house Chamber of Deputies on Saturday for final approval, after which Berlusconi has promised to step down.

(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)