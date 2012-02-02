ROME Feb 2 Further bank capital increase
requested by the European Banking Authority (EBA) risk denting
investor confidence, Giuseppe Vegas, head of Italy's bourse
regulator Consob said on Thursday.
"At the moment, the prospect of further, strongly dilutive
capital increases risks not only making raising new capital
difficult but creating a climate of mistrust among investors
which, in the last analysis, could compromise the attractiveness
of our shareholder system," he told a Senate hearing.
He said there was a need to consider extending the deadlines
for EBA's capital requirements, which force banks to strongly
bolster their capital reserves.
(Writing By Catherine Hornby)