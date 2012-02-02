ROME Feb 2 Further bank capital increase requested by the European Banking Authority (EBA) risk denting investor confidence, Giuseppe Vegas, head of Italy's bourse regulator Consob said on Thursday.

"At the moment, the prospect of further, strongly dilutive capital increases risks not only making raising new capital difficult but creating a climate of mistrust among investors which, in the last analysis, could compromise the attractiveness of our shareholder system," he told a Senate hearing.

He said there was a need to consider extending the deadlines for EBA's capital requirements, which force banks to strongly bolster their capital reserves.

(Writing By Catherine Hornby)