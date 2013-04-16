MILAN, April 16 The number of Italian car dealerships has fallen 31 percent since 2007, including a 7 percent drop last year, according to figures released by automotive think tank Quintegia on Tuesday.

Dealerships are being squeezed by a drop in car sales. Italian car sales fell 19.8 percent in 2012, their fifth year in a row, and are seen falling again this year to about 1.3 million.

The total number of dealerships is seen shrinking to 1,500 by 2017, Quintegia said in a study presented ahead of its annual dealers workshop in May.

In 2002, Italy had 3,450 car dealerships, 2,950 in 2007 and 2,011 at the start of 2013.

Fewer dealerships does not mean that each dealer sold more cars, said Quintegia. For mass-market brands, the number of cars dealers sold per brand fell to 630 in 2012 from 1,050 in 2007.

Car dealerships employed some 1.2 million people in Italy and account for 40 percent of jobs in the Italian automotive sector in 2012, according to Federauto trade group.

To cope with the crisis, Italian car dealerships need to shift their focus away from selling new cars and embrace used cars and after-sales maintenance, said Quintegia chairman Leonardo Buzzavo.