MILAN Jan 2 Fiat and Chrysler's new car sales in Italy fell by 19.8 percent last month to 31,703 units, Reuters calculations based on transport ministry data showed on Monday.

The combined group's market share stood at 28.5 percent compared with 30.1 percent in December 2010.

For the whole of 2011, sales by Fiat and Chrysler were down 13.8 percent at 514,629. The market share was 29.4 percent, down by around one percentage point from the previous year. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)