MILAN Jan 2 New car sales in Italy fell by 15.3 percent in December to 111,211 compared to the same month a year ago, car dealers' association Federauto said on Monday citing transport ministry data.

For the whole of 2011, car sales totalled 1.748 million units, down 10.8 percent on 2010.

Official data, including a breakdown by car maker, were not yet available on the transport ministry's website.

