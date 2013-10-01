MILAN Oct 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, fell 2.9 percent in September from the same month a year ago to 106,363 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.

Unlike France and Spain, where car sales rose in September, Italy extended a losing streak that started two years ago.

European car sales fell to a 20-year low in the first half of 2013, and are in their fifth year of decline.

Fiat's market share was 27.48 in September, compared to 29.6 in August, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Silvia Aloisi)