MILAN May 2 Italian new car sales fell 17.9 percent in April from the same month a year ago to 129,663 vehicles, improving from March, when they fell 26.4 percent, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Wednesday, as the effects of an auto hauler's strike diminished.

Fiat's market share rose to 31.4 percent in April, up from 26 percent in March 2012.

During the first three months of this year, new car sales fell 20.9 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

"We confirm our forecast that Italian car sales will fall to 1.37 million cars in 2012," said Italian car dealers association Federauto in a statement.

Italian car sales fell 10.8 percent in 2011 to 1.74 million cars, dropping for the fourth year in a row. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)